Data is the new ‘oxygen’ to future mobility developments

People used to say that data is the new oil, but that doesn’t accurately reflect its importance to new mobility, says Seagate. By Megan Lampinen

The prospects for connected vehicle data are almost limitless. It can help automakers understand how drivers use their products and services, allowing them to make better informed business decisions. For fleets, it can shed real time insight on truck locations, load conditions and driver behaviour. And for automated driving applications, data will be used to train and inform the artificial intelligence (AI) driving the vehicles. Inevitably, data will prove the lifeblood of any smart city mobility system.

“I’ve heard the phrase ‘data is the new oil’ for a long time but it is more like oxygen to me, because it is more vital than oil for connected and autonomous cars,” says Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President of Business & Marketing at data specialist Seagate.

