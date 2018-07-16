Data centres – a new dimension to automaker decision-making

With projections from Navigant Research that 400 million connected cars will be on public roads come 2020, OEMs are being forced to begin to tackle the task of storing the data these cars produce. But it is not as simple as OEMs pumping millions into data centres to solve this problem. Indeed, connected cars provide roughly 25 gigabytes of data per hour, with autonomous vehicles expected to produce anywhere between 170 to 840 gigabytes in the same timeframe. It is this huge increase in data that is turning heads in the industry….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference