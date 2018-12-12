Daimler’s new E-Mobility Group puts corporate stamp on electric trucks

Daimler believes electrification of the truck segment merits a completely new business unit. By Megan Lampinen

   December 12, 2018

A host of truck manufacturers are investing in various forms of electrification, but few are making more of a commitment than Daimler. Earlier this year, Daimler Trucks & Buses set up an entirely new business unit to oversee its truck electrification efforts. The E-Mobility Group, as it is known, encompasses all the brands within Daimler Trucks & Buses and brings together experts across all related functions….

