Daimler wins US$239m funding for fuel cell truck production

Funds will be primarily directed towards development and production, but also assessing the infrastructural needs of fuel cell trucks. By Stewart Burnett

Daimler Truck has received funding to help bring hydrogen-powered trucks to European roads. On 20 November 2024, the truck maker announced it will receive €226m (US$239m) from Germany’s Ministry for Digital and Transport (BDMV) and the federal states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate for the development, small-scale production, and eventual customer adoption of 100 hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

