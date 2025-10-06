Daimler warns of critical infrastructure gap for e-coaches

Daimler Buses has announced it will install public charging stations for electric coaches at European tourist destinations from 2026 after its Chief Executive warned infrastructure shortages represent a major obstacle to the sector's decarbonisation. Speaking at the Busworld Europe trade event in Munich, Till Oberwörder described inadequate facilities as “a roadblock” preventing widespread conversion from diesel.
