Daimler to offload Japan plant in Toyota truck merger

The Archion joint venture takes shape as five global factories are slowly trimmed down to three. By Stewart Burnett

Daimler Truck will sell its Nakatsu manufacturing facility in Japan after consolidating Mitsubishi Fuso operations at the Kawasaki plant as part of its truck unit merger with Toyota Motor. The companies announced on 9 October they will reduce their combined manufacturing footprint from five sites down to three by the end of 2028, with no redundancies expected at the divested location.

