Daimler reports back on summer fuel cell truck testing

Daimler Truck has completed high-temperature, high-altitude testing of four next-generation GenH2 prototype fuel cell trucks in the Swiss alps, tackling 35 Celsius heat and passes at up to 2,478m to validate cooling and thermal management. Over a period of several weeks, the trucks logged more than 10,000km and 146,000m of climbing, with systems remaining stable under real-world load peaks.
