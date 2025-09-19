Daimler reports back on summer fuel cell truck testing

Daimler’s GenH2 prototypes handled 35 Celsius Alpine climbs and 10,000km of testing, validating cooling and thermal controls. By Stewart Burnett

Daimler Truck has completed high-temperature, high-altitude testing of four next-generation GenH2 prototype fuel cell trucks in the Swiss alps, tackling 35 Celsius heat and passes at up to 2,478m to validate cooling and thermal management. Over a period of several weeks, the trucks logged more than 10,000km and 146,000m of climbing, with systems remaining stable under real-world load peaks.

