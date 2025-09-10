Daimler reports back on one year of fuel cell truck testing

Daimler Truck has reported back from a year of customer testing its Mercedes-Benz GenH2 fuel cell trucks, sharing that they demonstrated diesel-equivalent performance, achieved ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometres and refuelling times of 10-15 minutes. Five pre-series vehicles accumulated over 225,000 kilometres across operations with Amazon, Air Products, Holcim, INEOS Inovyn and Wiedmann & Winz.
