Daimler reports back on one year of fuel cell truck testing

Despite matching diesel on many key metrics, refuelling costs and infrastructure available continue to render hydrogen a non-viable solution. By Stewart Burnett

Daimler Truck has reported back from a year of customer testing its Mercedes-Benz GenH2 fuel cell trucks, sharing that they demonstrated diesel-equivalent performance, achieved ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometres and refuelling times of 10-15 minutes. Five pre-series vehicles accumulated over 225,000 kilometres across operations with Amazon, Air Products, Holcim, INEOS Inovyn and Wiedmann & Winz.

