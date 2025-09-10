Daimler kicks off testing of first-ever fuel cell coach

Daimler Buses has launched road testing of its first ever fuel cell touring coach, the H2 Coach, based on its Setra ComfortClass S 517 HD model. The 13.9-metre vehicle features twin hydrogen tanks storing 46 kilograms of combined capacity and a 300kW fuel cell system supplied by Cellcentric, the Daimler-Volvo joint venture, delivering power to a 320kW continuous output electric motor with 400kW peak capability.
