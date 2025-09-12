Daimler and Otokar partner for Conecto bus production

Daimler Buses has signed a production agreement with Turkish manufacturer Otokar to produce Mercedes-Benz Conecto city buses at the latter’s facility in Sakarya from September 2026 onwards. The partnership responds to strong demand for Mercedes-Benz and Setra bus brands, with Daimler supplying major vehicle components, production equipment and on-site technical support, as well as providing dedicated training for Otokar employees.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?