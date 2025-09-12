Daimler and Otokar partner for Conecto bus production

Daimler turns to contract manufacturing to boost its bus production capacity. By Stewart Burnett

Daimler Buses has signed a production agreement with Turkish manufacturer Otokar to produce Mercedes-Benz Conecto city buses at the latter’s facility in Sakarya from September 2026 onwards. The partnership responds to strong demand for Mercedes-Benz and Setra bus brands, with Daimler supplying major vehicle components, production equipment and on-site technical support, as well as providing dedicated training for Otokar employees.

