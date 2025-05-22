CV sector challenges demand tailored solutions

Commercial transportation is the backbone of the economy, representing the most common way of moving everything from raw materials to finished products. The advent of automated vehicles and the promise of 24-7 operation with zero emissions could radically alter the way businesses operate. It’s an exciting vision but one that still entails sizeable headwinds. This is where KPMG’s new Commercial Vehicles Center of Excellence comes into play.

On 14 May 2025, KPMG officially launched this new initiative designed to tackle the most pressing challenges within the commercial vehicle (CV) transportation landscape. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the facility will act as a hub for collaboration and innovation, bringing together players across the ecosystem as they endeavour to meet rapidly evolving needs and expectations.

Overseeing the Commercial Vehicles Center of Excellence is KPMG Partner Daniel Szirányi. As he tells Automotive World, these turbulent times underscore the importance of a forum dedicated to the needs of the CV sector and its mobility evolution.