Customers want cars that embrace user experience

What do customers want from the vehicles they drive? It is a question that all automakers must consider throughout the process of designing and manufacturing a car. But, at a time when consumer expectations are shaped by every market segment with which they interact, not just automotive, the ‘experience’ of car ownership is becoming a primary marketing factor.

This isn’t to say that the experience of a vehicle is restricted to aesthetics, handling, or comfort. These aspects are important, but the car of the future will feature an increasing amount of in-cabin infotainment features. However, in Deloitte’s 2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study, consumers in the US, Europe, and Asia were asked for which advanced tech features they were unwilling to pay more than US$500. Infotainment scored the highest across all tested market segments.

With gasoline prices at all-time highs and broad familiarity with electric vehicles still being established, customers need to know that the car they buy reflects their mobility needs exactly.