Cupra—and Europe—slow from electric to electrified

2024 is proving a tough year for electric vehicles (EVs). With delayed government bans on internal combustion engines (ICE) and hefty tariffs on affordable China-made models, growth in EV sales is slowing. Some companies have already decided to delay construction of upcoming battery plants, while others are postponing EV launch dates and doubling down on hybrids. Amid this backdrop, the launch of the Cupra Terramar plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV makes perfect sense.