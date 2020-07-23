COVID-19 will force public transit into a digital, greener on-demand world

Though the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has halted shared mobility progress, the long-term outlook still sees these platforms as a crucial part of future urban mobility. With populations on the rise and city streets already congested, convincing people to opt for shared modes of transport versus their private vehicles will be critical. While the last decade saw the new ride-hailing entrants dominate this space, their success in the shared market is now convincing traditional transit players to have a go too….