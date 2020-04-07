COVID-19 sullies otherwise positive trends in Brazilian trucking

Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive of VW Caminhões e Ônibus, tells Freddie Holmes that Brazil's truck market is in an 'unprecedented' scenario

   April 7, 2020

Brazil has proven to be a volatile market for truck manufacturers, with both significant downturns and periods of prolonged stability. While the first couple of months of this year showed promise thanks to gradual economic recovery, results for 2020 have now been all but written off.

In January, …

