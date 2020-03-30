Could sustainable transport be the new norm by 2030?

Recent research from Kantar suggests that eco-friendly mobility will dominate city journeys by the start of the next decade. By Megan Lampinen

   March 30, 2020

Automakers, technology providers, city planners and government legislators are all trying to work out what the future of mobility looks like, or should look like. Everyone has a slightly different forecast, but most expect it to become more sustainable in some form or another. Consultants at Kantar believe that 2030 will prove a global tipping point for sustainable mobility in major urban centres, at which time green alternatives will account for more trips than private car journeys….

