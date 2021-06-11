Could stationary batteries be the key to mass EV charging?

The future of mobility is likely to lean heavily on electric vehicles (EVs). However, one of the huge questions on the route to this future is how the industry can ensure there is enough grid capacity to charge a vast fleet of EVs simultaneously.

It’s a problem EDF subsidiary Pivot Power is eager to tackle. It recently announced its role in a public EV ‘superhub’ project in Oxford, UK that might offer a glimpse of how future grid capacity can be distributed efficiently and effectively.