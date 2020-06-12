Could networked freight help jumpstart digital load matching?

Digitalisation of the ground transportation sector has not moved at the pace seen in more public, customer-facing markets such as ride-hailing, and those endeavours which have become notable for their efforts have been transaction-orientated. This will not solve the problem of empty miles, which remains a huge inefficiency in markets like the US, where the challenge remains as substantial as it was 20 years ago….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference