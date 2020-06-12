Could networked freight help jumpstart digital load matching?

Load-matching and similar solutions may be focusing too heavily on a single-trip-at-a-time approach: the solution, says SemiCab’s CEO, is networked freight. By Xavier Boucherat

   June 12th, 2020

Digitalisation of the ground transportation sector has not moved at the pace seen in more public, customer-facing markets such as ride-hailing, and those endeavours which have become notable for their efforts have been transaction-orientated. This will not solve the problem of empty miles, which remains a huge inefficiency in markets like the US, where the challenge remains as substantial as it was 20 years ago….

