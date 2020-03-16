Could electrification change North America’s love affair with the pick-up?

Recent announcements would suggest the pick-up space will soon go all-electric. But with nothing on the road, it’s all just noise for now. By Freddie Holmes

   March 16, 2020

Early examples of mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) were impractical, expensive and ugly. This may not have changed significantly to date—the ticket price for any EV is far higher than a comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) alternative, and styling is often to an acquired taste—but driving range, charging time and driving dynamics have all made exponential improvements….

Close
Close