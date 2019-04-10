Could Carpe help JLR dealers seize new business?

Jaguar Land Rover is the latest premium automaker to explore the car subscription service pool, writes Betti Hunter

   April 10, 2019

Slowly but surely, the way people buy and use cars is evolving. Though personal vehicle ownership will continue to be the standard—or the aspiration—for some time to come, new mobility models have reduced reliance on the personal car, especially in urban contexts. Ride-hailing services such as Uber offer a cheap and convenient alternative to driving, and increased investment into integrated mobility solutions looks set to make public transport systems an easier and more pleasant transit choice.

Close
Close