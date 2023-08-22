Could a rift be forming between Big Oil and OEMs? 

After many decades of partnership, Big Oil may not be entirely supportive of automakers’ attempts to transition away from fossil fuel reliance. By Stewart Burnett 

For many decades, the automotive industry has moved in tandem with Big Oil. In the 1950s, the two industries allied to build out US road infrastructure and foster a culture of dependency on private vehicles. The two industries were in mutual agreement about electric vehicles (EVs) for some time, too—they were expensive, disruptive, and a threat to profits. However, much has changed in the last five years. EV sales continue to surge, with the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s Global EV Outlook 2023 report forecasting a 35% increase in unit sales from 2022.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here