Corporate misconduct carries its own playbook

Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo and the Nissan board’s charges of ‘significant acts of misconduct’ sent shock waves not only across the Japanese automaker and its Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi, but also through the wider industry. As Autotrader Executive Analyst Michelle Krebs observed, “Carlos Ghosn is a giant not only in the auto industry but also on the global business stage. After all, how many automotive executives have a super hero comic book made about them?”…