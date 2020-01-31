Continued electrification will allow India’s micromobility scene to flourish

Micromobility start-up Yulu’s Chief Executive, Amit Gupta, speaks to Jack Hunsley on how investment from Bajaj will change Yulu, and the future of micromobility in India

   January 31, 2020

There are few major markets left in the world that remain untouched by micromobility. As more inner-city commuters look for alternatives to the personal vehicle, the rise of scooter and bike-sharing platforms has created huge interest and demand. In the US alone, for instance, McKinsey estimates that this market could be worth up to US$30bn by 2030. But the potential profit aside, micromobility could also a hugely important role in reducing inner-city congestion and cutting transport emissions.

