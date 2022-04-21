Continental: In-vehicle networks are pushing software-driven innovation

Improving interconnectivity within on-board networks advances the reliability of software, but at the expense of overall hardware security and the growing exploitation of vulnerabilities. This was the message from Christoph Arndt, Head of In-Vehicle Network at Continental. He believes that while an end-to-end solution could enhance development cycles and stabilise efficiency and reliability in the long run, short-term costs and industry-wide reluctance to shift towards more modern componentry will inhibit change.