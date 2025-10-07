Continental debuts aContact tyres for self-driving fleets

Continental has launched ‘aContact’, a new tire family designed specifically for autonomous vehicle fleets such as robotaxis, shuttles and delivery vans. The tires, set to debut in US cities including Las Vegas and San Francisco, are built to withstand long daily operating hours, heavier electric drivetrains and the controlled driving patterns typical of self-driving vehicles.
