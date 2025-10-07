Continental debuts aContact tyres for self-driving fleets

Continental has launched aContact, a tire line designed for robotaxis, shuttles and delivery fleets in US cities. By Stewart Burnett

Continental has launched ‘aContact’, a new tire family designed specifically for autonomous vehicle fleets such as robotaxis, shuttles and delivery vans. The tires, set to debut in US cities including Las Vegas and San Francisco, are built to withstand long daily operating hours, heavier electric drivetrains and the controlled driving patterns typical of self-driving vehicles.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/continental-debuts-acontact-tyres-for-self-driving-fleets/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here