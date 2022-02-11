Consumer exposure key to AV success

The consumer technology industry has seen 66% of consumers express interest in autonomous vehicles (AVs). This was one of the major headlines to come out of a conference held by Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE), a cooperative of industry stakeholders, which investigated how the AV industry needs to develop in the future.

With experience among a diverse set of industries, from automotive production and EV development to Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) software, the PAVE panel sought to address what steps could be taken to better educate drivers and investors about AV technology and where the biggest challenges lay to enhancing public opinions. They identified three key areas where improvements could facilitate progress: media coverage, consumer interaction and technical support.