Consistent regulatory approach key for Europe’s AV development

Legislative goals and regulatory oversights across agencies must be aligned in order to realise the full benefits of autonomous driving. By Jack Hunsley

   October 1, 2020

Innovation and regulation do not always go hand in hand, and as autonomy continues to mature, bureaucrats are struggling to keep pace. This discrepancy is understandable. If autonomous vehicles (AV) are destined to become the main means of transport, millions of commuters will place their lives in the technology’s hands every day….

