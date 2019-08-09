Connected trucks must make the most of their data

While the industry is very aware of the benefits of connectivity, maximising its potential will require external expertise and collaboration. By Jack Hunsley

   August 9, 2019

In an industry where the adage ‘time is money’ rings true, ensuring that a commercial vehicle operates as effectively as possible is big business. In the past, the focus was very much dedicated to increasing mechanical competency. Today, data is taking more of the load.

