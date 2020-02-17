Connected cars an untapped opportunity for early movers

The ability of vehicles to connect with the world outside offers a wide range of potential benefits for drivers, passengers, and vulnerable road users. From crash reduction or mitigation to faster journeys and enhanced infotainment, the potential use cases are numerous and varied. But all of them hinge on access to a reliable, extensive digital infrastructure, and realising that is no easy feat.

“There are many roadblocks when it comes to deploying connected cars,” cautions Tata Communications’ Daniel Ferreira, Associate Director, Mobility & IoT Solutions. Tata Communications is working with automotive industry players to accelerate the development of innovative connected car applications. Its expertise is on the infrastructure side, and Ferreira knows firsthand some of the challenges here. “There are legal considerations, there are regulatory considerations, there are technical challenges and there are cost challenges,” he explains. “We are working on solving these for automakers today.”…