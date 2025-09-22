Congo ends cobalt ban, introduces export quotas

The Democratic Republic of Congo will lift its ban on cobalt shipments from 16 October, replacing it with export quotas designed to better manage global supply of the mineral. Miners will be allowed to ship up to 18,125 tons in 2025 with annual caps rising to 96,600 tons for 2026 and 2027, according to the Authority for the Regulation and Control of Strategic Mineral Substances’ Markets (ARECOMS).