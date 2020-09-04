Competition heating up in the zero-emissions delivery space

A number of cities remain on target to restrict internal combustion engines (ICEs), if not ban them from the road altogether. Paris is among the front-runners, with plans to outlaw diesel vehicles by 2024, and all ICEs including gasoline by 2030. At a time when demand for urban delivery is rising, particularly in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the implications for delivery fleets and commercial vehicle operators are serious, and several truck makers are already gunning to meet new requirements….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference