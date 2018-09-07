Companies must work with ethical hackers to maximise cyber potential

When Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek showed the world that it was possible to remotely hack a Jeep Cherokee on a Missouri highway, they thrust the concept of ethical ‘white hat’ hackers into the entire view of the automotive industry. The pair’s work showed, for the first time, that it was possible to remotely access a connected vehicle network without close physical access to the vehicle in question, a discovery which prompted Jeep to recall 1.4 million vehicles.

Understandably, such a public affair has made many companies sensitive when it comes to the topic of addressing cyber security threats. But, as Yoni Heilbronn, Chief Marketing Officer at Argus Cyber Security, and Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC both explained to Automotive World, it is time for the industry to start sharing and collaborating with these experts.

…