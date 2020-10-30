COMMENT: Will COVID turn the traditional dealer model on its head, permanently?

The last six months have been some of the toughest the global new car market has ever had to contend with, but will the effects of coronavirus turn the traditional dealer model on its head permanently?

We suggest the pandemic has not created a new retail landscape, but rather has accelerated changes that have been building in the car-buying journey for years. Declining customer interest in dealerships has come hand in hand with the rise of online marketing and digital experiences. Where dealers used to be the end point of a traditional purchase, we see a future where they will be part of many inter-connected consumer touchpoints.

In this new sales model, dealers will become ‘agents’ who act on behalf of the automaker, with sales conducted directly between the automaker and the customer—both online and in store. They will be product experts rather than sales experts and the dealership’s role will become that of an ‘experience centre’ that adds value through in-person interactions, sales consultations and test drives.

In the agent model, automakers will be able to set and maintain a more consistent pricing strategy across all sales channels, which will reduce traditional price-based competition between dealers. This could have a significant impact on bottom lines: research from Accenture has shown that franchised dealers have been undercutting OEM-set prices by an average of 12% to avoid losing sales to competitors.

The agent model also offers manufacturers the ability to gain direct access to valuable customer and market insights across all channels. Accenture claims that a large-scale roll-out of the agent model can reduce the costs of retail by up to 4%, potentially generating more than US$1bn of annual savings for an established carmaker.

With customers making purchase decisions earlier in the buying journey, online has become the main battle ground. The key to success, however, will be in recreating the interactive nature of the showroom online, while also ensuring the personalised online experience is carried over into the dealership.

This is facilitated by the use of advanced cloud-based visualisation technologies that enable users to view their car in a variety of configurations and locations. This tech gives users the ability to fully interact with the vehicle and bring it to life. Such high-quality visualisation is crucial to help customers overcome any concerns they may have about buying their car online. The best current example of this is the Lucid Air cloud-based configurator, developed by ZeroLight and launched at the same time the Air model was digitally revealed.

The digital framework for the agent model is already here. As new challenger brands continue to adopt the agent model, it will become more pressing for established OEMs and dealers to make the leap and re-establish themselves in this new retail journey.

François de Bodinat is Chief Product Officer at ZeroLight

