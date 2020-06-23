COMMENT: Why the connected car needs a supply chain update

Emerging technology and evolving consumer demands have ushered in an automotive paradigm shift. The new industry landscape is being shaped by more than advances in autonomous technology and massive investments in electrification. In the era of on-demand shopping, banking, and entertainment, automakers are re-envisioning the commute as “an immersive media experience,” complete with voice technology, sleek dash screens, and full online capabilities, the New York Times observed in May. Faurecia’s Cockpit of the Future is just one of many examples. …
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference