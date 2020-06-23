COMMENT: Why the connected car needs a supply chain update

Emerging technology and evolving consumer demands have ushered in an automotive paradigm shift. The new industry landscape is being shaped by more than advances in autonomous technology and massive investments in electrification. In the era of on-demand shopping, banking, and entertainment, automakers are re-envisioning the commute as “an immersive media experience,” complete with voice technology, sleek dash screens, and full online capabilities, the New York Times observed in May. Faurecia’s Cockpit of the Future is just one of many examples. …