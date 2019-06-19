COMMENT: These roadblocks are hindering the mass rollout of autonomous vehicles

A steady drumbeat of predictions have held that the first generation of autonomous cars will hit the roads no later than 2021.
Recent developments make such forecasts seem logical. Major tech companies and automotive giants including Alphabet, Amazon, Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Intel, and many more have invested billions in self-driving technology….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference