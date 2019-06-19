COMMENT: These roadblocks are hindering the mass rollout of autonomous vehicles

Self-driving cars represent the future of the auto industry, but that future will be delayed until a number of significant hurdles have been overcome, writes Daniel Adler

   June 19, 2019

A steady drumbeat of predictions have held that the first generation of autonomous cars will hit the roads no later than 2021.

Recent developments make such forecasts seem logical. Major tech companies and automotive giants including Alphabet, Amazon, Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Intel, and many more have invested billions in self-driving technology….

