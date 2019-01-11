COMMENT: The wheels fall off Ford’s Chariot as identity crisis worsens

Chariot, a private bus company acquired by Ford for US$65m in 2016, has announced it will cease all operations imminently.
It comes as a surprise, with the brand seemingly a linchpin of Ford’s push to become not just an automaker, but also a mobility provider. It is a body blow for Ford, which in recent years has been under significant pressure from shareholders to better position itself for growth.
Dan Grossman,…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference