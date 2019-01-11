COMMENT: The wheels fall off Ford’s Chariot as identity crisis worsens

Having operated for less than three years under Ford ownership, the private bus service will come to a close early in 2019 – but what on earth went wrong? By Freddie Holmes

   January 11, 2019

Chariot, a private bus company acquired by Ford for US$65m in 2016, has announced it will cease all operations imminently.

It comes as a surprise, with the brand seemingly a linchpin of Ford’s push to become not just an automaker, but also a mobility provider. It is a body blow for Ford, which in recent years has been under significant pressure from shareholders to better position itself for growth.

Dan Grossman,…

Close
Close