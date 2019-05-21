COMMENT: The future of car ownership is exciting—and packed with uncertainty

Increasing concern about emissions, and a desire for alternative business models—customers’ perceptions about vehicle ownership are changing, and automakers cannot be left behind. By Chris Sheldon

   May 21, 2019

An accelerating shift towards environmental awareness is changing the business landscape for the world’s automakers, with an increasingly eco-conscious customer mindset reflected in the way people buy and own cars. This creates two fundamental streams of change for automakers to effectively address and competitively lead if they want to maintain their market share and serve their customers with the best experience possible….

