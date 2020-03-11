COMMENT: Smart regulation needed for a circular electric vehicle battery economy

A review of the European Union’s End-of Life Vehicles Directive must consider the favourable attributes of lead-based batteries, writes Steve Binks

   March 11, 2020

Europe’s ability to recycle and re-use precious resources makes great economic as well as environmental sense. Nowhere is this more significant than in the car industry, which uses vast quantities of raw materials to produce millions of new vehicles each year….

