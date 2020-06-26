COMMENT: “Siri, unlock my car…”

Thanks to Apple’s announcement at the annual WWDC, drivers will soon be able to open their car with just their iPhone, writes Alyssa Altman

   June 26th, 2020

Ok…not quite. But thanks to Apple’s announcement at the annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC), drivers will soon be able to open their car with just their iPhone, as long as they have a new 2021 BMW 5 Series, that is….

