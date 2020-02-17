COMMENT: Open source software crucial for connected and driverless car success

Free and open source software (FOSS) will be crucial in software governance and in commercialising autonomous cars, writes Galem Kayo

   February 17, 2020

As software constantly offers new possibilities for individuals and businesses, its complexity also grows. Much in the same way that regulations and governance around industrial activity, such as materials science and quality assurance, were introduced in the 20th century, as software proliferates, we need governance, visibility and control. And arguably, this need is no more pressing than in the automotive industry….

