COMMENT: It’s time to wake up to the reality of electric vehicles

The UK government has proposed a plan to issue green-coloured number plates for electric cars to help aid the visibility of electric vehicles on our roads. It is part of a £1.5bn (US$1.9bn) Road to Zero strategy package of measures aimed at making the UK ‘the best place in the world to own an electric vehicle’. The government has suggested that local authorities may wish to consider offering access to bus lanes and free parking. It all sounds attractive great in principle, but local authorities are already financially stretched with many pressures on their shrinking budgets—giving away parking seems unlikely….