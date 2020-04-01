COMMENT: How cities can prepare for the coming electric vehicle revolution

Create the right environment for EVs and people will quickly discover the many advantages they have over their combustion engine counterparts, writes André ten Bloemendal

   April 1, 2020

Today, 4.1 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people live in cities. The United Nations predicts that number will rise to 6.7 billion over the next three decades—from 55% of the current global population to 68% by 2050. Today, according to the World Bank, urban areas produce around 80% of the world’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which means cities will shoulder much of the responsibility for curtailing climate change….

Close
Close