COMMENT: Honda’s electric shock for Swindon—it’s business, not politics

Honda says the cost of electrification is forcing it to focus on high volume production locations. Martin Kahl reflects on Honda's decision to pull the plug on its UK factory

   February 19, 2019

The British car industry owes much to Japanese automakers, which last year accounted for just shy of half of the UK’s 1.52-million-unit car output.

And the Japanese automakers have good reason to be grateful to the UK, too; Nissan began producing cars in Sunderland in the mid-1980s, and Honda started car production at Swindon in 1992, in the same year the first Toyotas came out of Derbyshire. The attraction? Tariff-free access to Europe from a country that was easy to do business with, and which welcomed foreign investment….

