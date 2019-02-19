COMMENT: Honda’s electric shock for Swindon—it’s business, not politics

The British car industry owes much to Japanese automakers, which last year accounted for just shy of half of the UK’s 1.52-million-unit car output.
And the Japanese automakers have good reason to be grateful to the UK, too; Nissan began producing cars in Sunderland in the mid-1980s, and Honda started car production at Swindon in 1992, in the same year the first Toyotas came out of Derbyshire. The attraction? Tariff-free access to Europe from a country that was easy to do business with, and which welcomed foreign investment….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference