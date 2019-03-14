COMMENT: Cyber security flaws in the automotive industry

From in-car services to automated driving, connectivity presents significant opportunities for the auto industry. It also leaves cars and vehicle occupants vulnerable and exposed to cyber crime. By Ernest Aduwa

   March 14, 2019

To some, the idea of travelling on a highway that consists entirely of driverless cars might seem mundane. However, to others—particularly in the corporate world—such an idea offers endless opportunities, including the ability to focus on business, plan a meeting and even take part in an online conference whilst travelling….

