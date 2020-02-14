COMMENT: Connected planning can help automakers go electric

The term ‘paradigm shift’ has been overused to the point of cliché, yet the sheer pace and scale of change to electric and autonomous cars makes it justifiable. In 2018 alone, global electric vehicle (EV) sales grew by a staggering 63% year-over-year. Amplified by the stringent emission requirements from European legislators and changing consumer demands away from traditional vehicles, this shift has put a strain on the global automotive value chain, cutting manufacturers’ already thin profit margins even further. …