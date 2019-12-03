COMMENT: Can smarter advertising help the automotive industry get out of reverse?

The automotive industry must work closely with great advertising agencies and great creatives, writes Ben Somerset-How

   December 3, 2019

The only thing that’s certain in the automotive sector right now is uncertainty. It looks as if 2019 will finish as it started, and that’s with more questions than answers—not just for consumers, but also for brand owners….

Close
Close