COMMENT: Auto industry must act fast to maintain reduced carbon emissions

As the world struggles to restart economic activity, many will look to the automotive industry to speed up its efforts on low carbon propulsion, writes Jon Beasley

   June 10th, 2020

Global CO2 emissions will shrink by at least 2.5 billion tonnes, or 5%, this year. We have all, as a result of the pandemic, experienced a life with less pollution. As we slowly begin to emerge from coronavirus lockdown, recognising concerns related to on-going social distancing, and the associated challenges to cost-effective public transportation, many will look to the automotive industry to speed up its efforts on low carbon propulsion….

