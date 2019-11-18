COMMENT: Are Baby Boomers the ticket to autonomous vehicle success?

Retiring baby boomers find themselves at the frontier of autonomous vehicle pilots, as automakers trial AV transit options in retirement communities. By John Litchfield and Hayley Altabef

   November 18, 2019

Autonomous vehicles, namely self-driving cars, buses and other vehicles, stand to transform the way people travel. In particular, autonomous vehicles promise to provide increased mobility to populations unable (or, in some cases, unwilling) to drive, including the ageing ‘Baby Boomer’ generation. That generation makes up approximately 72 million people in the US alone, and promises to be the first in human history to benefit in retirement from a variety of new and innovative autonomous transportation options….

