COMMENT: A US$100m valuation—but Telsa isn’t out of the woods yet

Despite turning around its fortunes over the past year, Tesla still faces issues that could derail its progress, writes Alyssa Altman

   January 29, 2020

Tesla rode a rocky path in 2019, beginning last year with a US$702m loss in Q1, its fourth-worst quarterly loss since becoming a publicly-listed company in 2010. It also faced a number of seismic issues, from the dramatic drop in deliveries of the Model 3 to liquidity fears raised by a company-wide cost-cutting program….

Close
Close