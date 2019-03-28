Cobots essential for future manufacturing, but will AI solve the safety challenge?

Human-robot collaboration could prove essential in building tomorrow’s vehicles, and deep-learning might guarantee harmony between man and machine. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 28, 2019

Automotive manufacturing is one of the world’s most highly automated industries. Through the years, human workers have been largely removed from dangerous and hazardous tasks such as metal cutting, stamping, welding and painting. Ideally, manufacturers want to limit worker exposure to the four d’s—dull, dirty, dangerous and dear—but certain tasks on the final assembly line remain unsuitable for traditional forms of industrial automation….

