Cobots essential for future manufacturing, but will AI solve the safety challenge?

Automotive manufacturing is one of the world’s most highly automated industries. Through the years, human workers have been largely removed from dangerous and hazardous tasks such as metal cutting, stamping, welding and painting. Ideally, manufacturers want to limit worker exposure to the four d’s—dull, dirty, dangerous and dear—but certain tasks on the final assembly line remain unsuitable for traditional forms of industrial automation….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference